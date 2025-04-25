Cement is the glue that keeps concrete together, and it has a big carbon footprint. That’s a problem for a warming planet. A Johnstown-based mining company has gotten the go-ahead to expand an underground coal mine in Westmoreland County. The site of a demolished coal-fired power plant is being redeveloped to build a massive gas-fired power plant and data center. The American Lung Association gave Pittsburgh’s air quality an “F” in its latest annual report.

Proponents of sustainable fashion hope tariffs on cheap clothes from overseas will turn consumers on to thrift shopping. Autistic students at a Philly public school are learning life skills by growing their own food. Trump administration cuts are hitting small organic farmers, including freezing a project to jumpstart the production of flax. Students in Pennsylvania’s Trout in the Classroom program. recently said goodbye to their aquatic classmates.

