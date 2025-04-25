Cement is the glue that keeps concrete together, and it has a big carbon footprint. That’s a problem for a warming planet. A Johnstown-based mining company has gotten the go-ahead to expand an underground coal mine in Westmoreland County. The site of a demolished coal-fired power plant is being redeveloped to build a massive gas-fired power plant and data center. The American Lung Association gave Pittsburgh’s air quality an “F” in its latest annual report.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
- PA DEP OKs ‘Rustic Ridge’ coal mine expansion beneath PA Turnpike - The company will mine metallurgical coal, but an environmental group worries the project will exacerbate longstanding mine drainage problems in the Laurel Highlands.
- Could sustainable shopping get a boost as tariffs panic fast fashion brands? - Thrifting proponents hope more people will turn to sustainable fashion as the trade war between the U.S. and China places the fast fashion industry in a chokehold.
- From classroom to creek: students learn about trout by raising and releasing fish - Through Pennsylvania Trout in the Classroom, teachers and students raise trout to learn about not only the life cycle, but also coldwater conservation.
- Pa. farmers among hundreds impacted by Trump admin’s gutting of climate-friendly grants - Federal grants for climate-friendly farming and crops like flax have been canceled. The cuts are hitting Pennsylvania hard.
- American Lung Association gives Pittsburgh’s air quality a failing grade - The annual "State of the Air" report rated air quality in the Pittsburgh region 16th worst in the country.
- Cement is a climate menace. Under Trump, fixing it just got harder. - The cement industry has set ambitious goals to cut its carbon footprint. But as federal funding dries up, its path to a greener future is less clear.
- Helping kids with autism learn ‘earth-to-table’ gardening - " I really just wanted to share that with other children [who] are on the spectrum because a lot of times, these kids get left behind."