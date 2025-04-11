The site of a recently retired coal plant in Indiana County is getting a new life as a data center. Plans have been scrapped for a controversial plastic recycling plant in Erie. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to boost coal production, but it may not do much to reverse the industry’s fortunes. A new book highlights the natural beauty of the Youghiogheny River.
Nearly 2,000 top scientists, engineers and medical researchers signed a letter saying that the Trump administration is decimating the nation’s scientific enterprise. Federal funding for the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub could be on the chopping block according to reporting by Politico. A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a rule to limit silica dust exposure for coal miners. Federal energy labs in Southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia could become the sites for data centers to support artificial intelligence. The EPA announced it will finalize water quality standards to protect fish in a portion of the Delaware River.
- A trip down the Youghiogheny River through photos - Writer and photographer Tim Palmer returns to a subject he knows well in his new book, "Watching the River Run: A Photographic Journey Down the Youghiogheny."
- In Western Pennsylvania, an old coal town gets a gas-fired data center - Local residents weigh in on plans for the former Homer City coal-fired power plant to become a gas power plant and data center. "Giddy up," says one resident.
- Nearly 2,000 top scientists, including from Penn State, decry Trump’s ‘assault’ on science - Scientists, engineers and researchers are warning of long-term damage from the Trump administration's decimation of scientific research.
- EPA announces commitment to protect fish in the Delaware River - Parts of the river have low dissolved oxygen levels caused by ammonia discharges from wastewater facilities. The announcement comes after environmentalists took legal action to speed up the process.
- Plans for Erie recycling plant scrapped. Company blames Trump tariffs and cutbacks - The International Recycling Group cites Trump tariffs and the hold-up of a federal loan guarantee from the Inflation Reduction Act as reasons for canceling its plans.