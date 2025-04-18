President Trump signed an executive order giving coal power plants an extension on complying with new pollution standards. The Trump administration is looking to roll back many other climate and environmental regulations faster than the normal process of appealing these rules allows. Invasive plant species like thorny multiflora rose are damaging Pennsylvania forests. A Pittsburgh natural history museum is taking a closer look at the problem.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has begun its annual Black Fly Suppression Program. Camping reservations are up at Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
- Trump moves to quickly slash federal regulations, target state and corporate climate efforts - President Trump ordered 400 federal agency heads to scour for regulations to repeal, and claims he has the legal authority to cut them without public notice or comment.
- At onset of black fly larva season, Pennsylvania bites back - DEP monitors and treats 48 rivers and streams spanning more than 1,800 miles for black flies, also knows as gnats.