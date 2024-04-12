Centralia, Washington, has been cited as a model for how to successfully transition away from coal. What can the Appalachian region can learn from its example? And the new Farm Bill is being held up in Congress, but conservationists are pushing legislators to get it passed. Plus, the threat of Lyme disease doesn’t mean we shouldn’t enjoy the outdoors.
News about a $1 million-dollar fine for a gas leak that was called the country’s worst climate disaster in 2022, EPA’s new rule for PFAS in drinking water and class action settlement with Norfolk Southern.
- Why conservationists are pushing to get the new Farm Bill reauthorized - The legislation that sets agricultural policy, including conservation programs, is being held up in Congress.
- A Tick Researcher’s Tips for Staying Safe Outdoors - One tip: walk in the center of the trail. Ticks like to attach themselves to long grasses. No need to use DEET.
- $1 million fine levied for major gas leak in western Pa. - The Rager Mountain storage field owned by Equitrans spewed methane gas for nearly two weeks in November 2022. Bloomberg News called it the country’s worst climate disaster that year.
- Centralia, Wash.’s coal plant has to close next year. What can Pa. communities learn from Centralia’s transition? - Centralia – about the size of Johnstown, Pa. – has been cited as a model for how to successfully transition away from coal.
- Amid some backlash, lawyers defend $600 million settlement with Norfolk Southern - Some residents said $600 million isn’t enough and wondered if it would cover future health conditions like cancer. They felt it was premature to settle.
- EPA announces first federal restrictions on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water - The new rules will prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths, thousands of premature deaths and tens of thousands of serious illnesses.
