A decade ago, a train derailed in New Jersey, releasing vinyl chloride – the same chemical from the East Palestine disaster. Residents still have questions about long-term health impacts. Meanwhile, lawmakers and unions are pushing for stronger railroad safety regulations. Plus, in Ohio, a new law was signed by the governor requiring state-owned land, like state parks, to be leased for gas drilling. Environmental groups are suing. We’ll also hear from the new Democratic chair of the Pa. House energy committee on his priorities.
- Environmental groups sue to stop fracking in Ohio State parks - Groups are suing to halt a new law that went into effect on April 7 that would accelerate gas drilling under state-owned lands, like parks, until new rules are in place.
- Could new rail safety rules prevent the next East Palestine? More sensors could be key, experts say - Congress is considering legislation that would address the use of sensors along the rails that can notify train operators of trouble.
- A decade after N.J. train derailment, questions linger over rail safety and public health - Residents in East Palestine, Ohio worry about the health impacts of vinyl chloride exposure. A similar accident occurred about 10 years ago in New Jersey.
- Pa. Democrats control the state House. The new energy committee chair says he’ll look for bipartisan agreement - State Rep. Greg Vitali is interested in neighborhood-scale solar projects and electric vehicle infrastructure, and will push for more staffing at the DEP.
- Pa. lawmaker launches new attempt to allow community solar - Community solar lets people subscribe to an offsite solar project and get credit on their electricity bills for the extra power produced by the panels.