A decade ago, a train derailed in New Jersey, releasing vinyl chloride – the same chemical from the East Palestine disaster. Residents still have questions about long-term health impacts. Meanwhile, lawmakers and unions are pushing for stronger railroad safety regulations. Plus, in Ohio, a new law was signed by the governor requiring state-owned land, like state parks, to be leased for gas drilling. Environmental groups are suing. We’ll also hear from the new Democratic chair of the Pa. House energy committee on his priorities.

