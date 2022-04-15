A new book looks at how local governments have dealt with the fracking boom. We talk with an artist who is giving the public a new way to look at a buried urban waterway. Plus, we join an outdoor club rappelling down a steep Pittsburgh hillside to pick up trash.
- An artist wants to give people a new view of an urban stream - To get a glimpse of much of Nine Mile Run, you have to look under a manhole cover. So Artist Ginger Brooks Takahashi created a new portal to connect people to the stream.
- Pittsburgh City Council passes bill to ban single-use plastic bags in the city - Plastic bags won't be an option for shoppers or for take-out. The ban won't take effect for another year.
- Allegheny County’s last coal-fired power plant is closing - The site could be redeveloped for renewable energy or for another industrial use, the new owners say.