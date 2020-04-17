Farmers and farm markets are rethinking how they get food to customers. How to watch birds (and destress) during the pandemic. On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, memories of the beginning of the modern environmental movement. Some of the construction at Shell’s ethane cracker opens to workers.

Small Farms and Markets Rethink How to Get Local Food to Customers - The city of Pittsburgh's markets won't be open until June, with pre-orders only, while farmers are reinventing their business models to get food to people.

Want to Take Your Mind Off the Pandemic and Feel More Calm? Try Birding. - Birding expert Jason Ward says now is a good time to take up birding. Not only are many of us at home, but billions of birds are migrating north. He has some tips to get started.

Memories from Pittsburgh’s First Earth Day in 1970 - Millions of people celebrated Earth Day across the country in 1970. So how did Pittsburghers break in the new holiday? We asked two women who were there to share their memories.

500 Construction Workers to Go Back to Work on Shell’s Ethane Cracker - State officials say part of the construction is considered an essential business, and will monitor Shell's activities.