Farmers and farm markets are rethinking how they get food to customers. How to watch birds (and destress) during the pandemic. On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, memories of the beginning of the modern environmental movement. Some of the construction at Shell’s ethane cracker opens to workers.

 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 