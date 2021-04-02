Federal and local policies look to address aging infrastructure from stormwater pipes to bridges. Pittsburgh wants a more equitable water system. State health officials visit Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County because of an uptick in Covid-19 cases there.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Alerted by High COVID ‘Activity,’ State Health Officials Visited Shell’s Beaver County Ethane Cracker - Shell has put policies in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID. But photographs obtained by The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania show that policy isn’t always followed.
- More Rain Means More Towns Adopting Stormwater Fees - Frequent, heavy rainfall is testing stormwater systems in Pennsylvania like never before.
- Opening Spaces of Welcome on Now-Hidden Shorelines - Stacy Levy is an artist who works with rain, urban tides, and watersheds. She shares her vision for the Delaware River Watershed.
- Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Takes on Climate Change to Create Jobs - The American Jobs Plan would ready roads and bridges for bigger storms, grow renewable energy, and clean up polluted communities.