Federal and local policies look to address aging infrastructure from stormwater pipes to bridges. Pittsburgh wants a more equitable water system. State health officials visit Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County because of an uptick in Covid-19 cases there.



Alerted by High COVID ‘Activity,’ State Health Officials Visited Shell’s Beaver County Ethane Cracker - Shell has put policies in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID. But photographs obtained by The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania show that policy isn’t always followed.

More Rain Means More Towns Adopting Stormwater Fees - Frequent, heavy rainfall is testing stormwater systems in Pennsylvania like never before.

Opening Spaces of Welcome on Now-Hidden Shorelines - Stacy Levy is an artist who works with rain, urban tides, and watersheds. She shares her vision for the Delaware River Watershed.