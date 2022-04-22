More cities and towns, like Pittsburgh, are banning single-use plastic bags in stores and restaurants. But do they work? We speak with an author of a book about the first Earth Day who says it was the inclusion of all types of people that was truly genius. Plus, news about methane, bird flu and the Chesapeake Bay.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Will Pittsburgh’s bag ban reduce plastic trash in the environment? - The hope is to eliminate a source of litter on the streets and microplastics in the water. But some point to studies that show people just buy more plastic bags.

Memories from Pittsburgh’s First Earth Day in 1970 - Millions of people celebrated Earth Day across the country in 1970. So how did Pittsburghers break in the new holiday? We asked two women who were there to share their memories.

How a Rag-Tag Crew of Hippies, Housewives and Politicians Created Earth Day - The beauty—and power—of the first Earth Day is that everyone from politicians to activists, housewives to unions, came together to make it what it was.

Low-producing oil and gas wells emit lots of methane, study finds - Low-producing wells provide just 6% of oil and gas production in the U.S. But a new study found they emit half of the industry's climate-warming methane.

Bird flu found at Lancaster County poultry farm - About 1.4 million birds from the farm were euthanized. It's the first known case of bird flu at a commercial farm in Pa. since 1984.