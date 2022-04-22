fbpx

Prove your humanity


Lost your password?

More cities and towns, like Pittsburgh, are banning single-use plastic bags in stores and restaurants. But do they work? We speak with an author of a book about the first Earth Day who says it was the inclusion of all types of people that was truly genius. Plus, news about methane, bird flu and the Chesapeake Bay.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 