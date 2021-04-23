The chair of Pa. House’s environmental committee is a climate denier. How could this impact climate action? The author of a new book that centers on Pennsylvania’s gas country says fracking’s impacts are challenging rural values of individual liberty and private property rights. Scientists are working to reverse damage to wildlife habitat from fracking. Meet the brother-sister duo of Can Crushers.

Meet the Can Crushers - The sibling duo started the aluminum can recycling business, in part, because of pandemic boredom. Now, they have more cans than they can crush and advice for young entrepreneurs, like Tip No. 8: "Feel good about helping the environment!"

Pittsburgh’s Air Improving, but Still Gets an ‘F’ From American Lung Association - Despite some improvements, the Pittsburgh metro area ranked 9th worst in the country for long-term particle pollution, which is associated with heart and lung disease.

New Book Explores Private Land, Public Good and Fracking in Pennsylvania - A sociologist looks at how the environmental and community impacts of the natural gas boom in Lycoming County challenged closely-held rural values of independence and private property rights.