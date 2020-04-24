An invasive reed is being reconsidered as rising seas erode beaches. Pennsylvania will have warmer, wetter weather, and…more chicken farms? Climate change will cause many Americans to move from disaster-prone areas. How should cities prepare for these new climate migrants? The pandemic pummels the coal industry.
- Could Sea Level Rise Elevate the Reputation of an Invasive Reed? - The invasive plant is pitting conservationists who want it removed to protect native species against land managers who say it's keeping coastal land intact along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
- DEP Projects Pa. Could Cut Carbon Emissions Dramatically as Part of Cap-and-Trade Effort - The effort could reduce CO2 by 180 million tons by 2030, but the state's GOP is against it.
- Warmer, Wetter Weather Will Bring More Chicken Farms to Pennsylvania, Report Says - Pa.'s climate assessment predicts chicken farms will move to Pennsylvania to escape sweltering temperatures in the South, causing more water pollution.
- American Lung Association’s Air Quality Report Claims Climate Change Will Make it Harder to Protect Health - While some areas of the state see improvements, Pittsburgh's air quality still gets a failing grade.