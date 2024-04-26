As a coal plant winds down, its gradual closure has had ripple effects in the community, including local businesses like restaurants. A community group rallied around stopping a chemical recycling plant in Central Pennsylvania, saying it’s not the answer to slowing plastic pollution. The Energy Secretary visited the area to tout energy efficiency and union jobs. Shell is hit with misdemeanor charges for allegedly underreporting spills along its pipeline.
We have news about new EPA rules for CO2 emissions for power plants, residential solar for disadvantaged and low-income communities, and the state of the air.
- Activists celebrate as plans for a chemical recycling plant are cancelled - The proposed plant would have turned plastic waste into chemicals along the Susquehanna River.
- New EPA rules cut carbon, mercury and other pollution from coal and gas plants - The new rules include limits on climate-altering carbon dioxide from existing coal and new natural gas power plants.
- Pa. to receive millions for solar energy projects that will benefit residents with low income - More than $156 million will help residential solar, energy storage and infrastructure upgrades for low-income, disadvantaged and fossil fuel communities.
- Energy Secretary visits western Pa. steel plant to tout new energy efficiency rule and union jobs - A new rule to make electrical transformers more energy efficient will allow the continued use of a type of steel made at the Butler Works.
- Attorney General files criminal charges against Shell on whistleblower reports over pipeline spills - Former pipeline employees told investigators the company was underreporting spills of drilling mud during construction of a pipeline that feeds the company’s ethane cracker.
- Centralia, Wash.’s coal plant has to close next year. What can Pa. communities learn from Centralia’s transition? - Centralia – about the size of Johnstown, Pa. – has been cited as a model for how to successfully transition away from coal.