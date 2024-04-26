As a coal plant winds down, its gradual closure has had ripple effects in the community, including local businesses like restaurants. A community group rallied around stopping a chemical recycling plant in Central Pennsylvania, saying it’s not the answer to slowing plastic pollution. The Energy Secretary visited the area to tout energy efficiency and union jobs. Shell is hit with misdemeanor charges for allegedly underreporting spills along its pipeline.

We have news about new EPA rules for CO2 emissions for power plants, residential solar for disadvantaged and low-income communities, and the state of the air.

Additional links: America Lung Association State of the Air Report