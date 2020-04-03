Interested in growing your own food this year? We have tips from an expert. The connection between lungs burdened with air pollution and Covid-19. US EPA relaxes some monitoring and compliance requirements amid the shutdown. We have tips for gardening. Earth Day is virtual this April. Take the challenge.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Can Air Pollution Make Coronavirus Worse? Scientists Say Yes. - Air pollution could make COVID-19 worse possibly in both cases and severity. That's bad news for Pittsburgh.

Earth Day is Virtual This Year. Here’s How You Can Participate. - This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but the coronavirus pandemic has moved celebrations online. Environmental groups have a month-long challenge for Pennsylvanians of all ages.

Interested in growing your own food during the pandemic? We have tips from an expert. - More people are thinking about growing their own food this summer. Long-time garden writer, Doug Oster has some advice to get started.

EPA Relaxes Enforcement Due to COVID-19, But State and Local Agencies Do Most Environmental Oversight - The federal agency said its new policy doesn't mean facilities can exceed pollution limits. Meanwhile, Pa. DEP is developing guidance to evaluate requests to waive permit conditions.