We have the details about a tentative settlement between U.S.Steel and plaintiffs in a lawsuit over the 2018 fire at its coke works that knocked out pollution controls for three months. We also hear from the author of a new book about phosphorus, why humans have gone to great lengths to get it for farming, and how it is fueling harmful algal blooms in the Great Lakes. Plus, we meet critters that are using a new, springtime habitat in the Laurel Highlands. And the largest coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania will be closed by July.

