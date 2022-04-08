What will it take to decarbonize transportation? We talk with an author of the latest UN climate report. Climate change is impacting birds, says an author of a book that chronicles bird migrations. How changes to the federal flood insurance program are helping one Philly neighborhood. Plus, Pittsburgh is a step closer to banning single-use plastic bags.

Pennsylvania public transit will ride a wave of new cash in 2022 - The more than $600 million will come from the federal infrastructure law. But how transit agencies can spend the money is still unclear.

What the latest UN climate report says about transportation - Decarbonizing transportation has to go way beyond electric vehicles. A lead author says we have the technology and even the financing, but do we have the will?

New book looks at ‘global odyssey of migratory birds,’ challenges from climate change - Scott Weidensaul's new book examines challenges for birds that migrate across the globe, but also the "astounding resilience of nature."

Commonwealth Court pauses Pennsylvania’s effort to enact climate rule - The regulation allowing Pa. to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative was set to take effect Saturday. Republican lawmakers asked to court to stop the rule until all legal questions are resolved.

Pittsburgh City Council preliminarily approves long-delayed ban on single-use plastic bags - The ban would mean no single-use plastic bags in stores starting next year. Shoppers would have to bring their own reusable bags or buy paper bags.