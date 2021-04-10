Why fracking is a tricky issue for Senate candidate John Fetterman. An environmental justice leader says reclaiming vacant land in communities of color is ‘an environmental emergency.” A citizen science project for the whole family can help save frogs. Plus, syrup for your pancakes doesn’t only have to come from maple trees.

Not Just Maple: Birch, Beech and Other Sappy Trees Make Syrup Just as Sweet - Tapping other trees for syrup might help producers diversify in a warming climate. We visit one farm to give the unusual syrup a taste.

Pennsylvania’s First Green Hydrogen Plant Planned for Lancaster County - The plant will use hydropower from the Susquehanna River to produce enough liquid hydrogen to fuel 1,500 heavy-duty trucks every day.

Counting Croaks to Help Scientists Save Frogs - FrogWatch is a citizen science project that even kids can do. All you need is some training, a clipboard, a stopwatch, and a little patience.