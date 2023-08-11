The federal government is considering the creation of a marine sanctuary in the Pennsylvania portion of Lake Erie to help preserve shipwrecks — but it won’t stop recreation on the lake. We’ll also sort the facts from fiction when it comes to the concerns over solar panel installations. Plus, we’ll hear from the author of a new book on climate resilience who hopes to offer strategies to deal with the climate crisis so no one is left behind.

News about solar on farms and schools, the cost of climate adaptation for Pa. municipalities, the price tag for a year without RGGI in Pennsylvania, and why more men are being exposed to harmful chemicals in personal care products.

Additional links: Fears of Harm from Solar Panels Disproven by Science

