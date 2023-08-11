The federal government is considering the creation of a marine sanctuary in the Pennsylvania portion of Lake Erie to help preserve shipwrecks — but it won’t stop recreation on the lake. We’ll also sort the facts from fiction when it comes to the concerns over solar panel installations. Plus, we’ll hear from the author of a new book on climate resilience who hopes to offer strategies to deal with the climate crisis so no one is left behind.
News about solar on farms and schools, the cost of climate adaptation for Pa. municipalities, the price tag for a year without RGGI in Pennsylvania, and why more men are being exposed to harmful chemicals in personal care products.
Additional links: Fears of Harm from Solar Panels Disproven by Science
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- A new survey looks at the risks of chemical exposure through personal care products - According to the survey, U.S. consumers are exposed on average to two ingredients linked to cancer from their daily personal care products. Men’s usage of personal care products has nearly doubled since 2004.
- Pa. participation in RGGI has been held up for more than a year. What has the state lost? - Former Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature climate program has been on hold for over a year. Some estimate the state has lost $1 billion as a result.
- Pennsylvania’s portion of Lake Erie on track to become a national marine sanctuary - The proposal looks to protect dozens of underwater shipwrecks in Lake Erie off the coast of Pennsylvania while still allowing for fishing, boating and diving.
- A new book looks to climate resilience to ensure that no one gets left behind - Author Kylie Flanagan defines climate resilience as a community's capacity to keep all of its members safe.
- OSHA fines Norfolk Southern for worker safety violations at East Palestine chemical cleanup - The company will have to also monitor for medical issues of workers brought in to clear and rebuild the tracks.
- Pa. group pitches farms on solar model that keeps farmland usable - Pasa Sustainable Agriculture wants to introduce farmers to solar that allows farming to continue and creates a smaller footprint.
- Bill to boost solar in Pa. schools has bipartisan support - A proposal in the state legislature would help boost renewables in Pennsylvania by easing the process for schools to install solar panels.
- Climate adaptation carries a $15 billion price tag for Pa. towns, study says - Costs include air conditioning upgrades for schools, creating neighborhood cooling centers, planting street trees, and maintaining roads and bridges.