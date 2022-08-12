This week, we explore how tourism impacts local communities and their natural resources like the Canaan Valley in West Virginia. It’s become a trendy tourist destination, which is good for business, but it’s straining the resources of a county with just 7,000 year-round residents.
We take a trip to Appalachia’s Ice Mountain, where rare plants have existed since the Ice Age, and cool air seeps out of ice vents deep in the rocks. Plus, a conversation with Pennsylvania’s first director of outdoor recreation.
