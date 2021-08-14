The latest UN climate report is the most dire yet. A climate scientist breaks it down. Calls for a new Civilian Conservation Corps. And we head into the woods with Pennsylvania’s bear biologist to tag black bears. News about conservation funding and a fine for a pipeline company.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Climate Scientist Weighs in on New UN Climate Report: “Things Are Getting Worse and We Need to Act” - A climate scientist says don’t throw up your hands. We have to work towards reducing the worsening impacts of climate change quickly.
- Could a Resurgence of FDR’s Tree Army be on the Horizon? - In the first month of his presidency, FDR created a government program that changed lives and the land forever. Could it be time for it to come back?
- Energy Transfer Fined $140K for Construction Violations Along Beaver County Pipeline - The violations include failing to report a landslide, failing to properly mark the pipeline’s path, and allowing erosion and runoff problems.
- Environmental Group Asks Court to Order Lawmakers Pay Back Money Meant for Conservation - The Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation is hoping to get the state to return more than $1 billion to a conservation fund.