The latest UN climate report is the most dire yet. A climate scientist breaks it down. Calls for a new Civilian Conservation Corps. And we head into the woods with Pennsylvania’s bear biologist to tag black bears. News about conservation funding and a fine for a pipeline company.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Could a Resurgence of FDR’s Tree Army be on the Horizon? - In the first month of his presidency, FDR created a government program that changed lives and the land forever. Could it be time for it to come back?

Energy Transfer Fined $140K for Construction Violations Along Beaver County Pipeline - The violations include failing to report a landslide, failing to properly mark the pipeline’s path, and allowing erosion and runoff problems.