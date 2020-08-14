Drilling mud from Mariner East construction contaminated a state park lake. Why Pennsylvania’s GOP-led legislature isn’t acting on climate. EPA rolls back rule on methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. Meanwhile, a TIME journalist says 2020 may be our last best chance to stop climate change. Goats can do the weed control for you.
- ‘Goatscaping’ for Chemical-Free Weed Control - Goats actually love poison ivy and other noxious weeds. And no pesticides or itchy skin.
- 2020: The Last Chance to Save Our Planet? - Journalist Justin Worland discusses why this year is pivotal for climate change -- it's not just the election.
- In Pittsburgh, EPA’s Andrew Wheeler Announces Methane Rollbacks for Oil and Gas - The potent greenhouse gas leaks from oil and gas infrastructure -- even big oil companies favored the Obama-ere rule.
- Paddle Protest at Marsh Creek Lake Calls for Mariner East Shutdown - Thousands of gallons of drilling mud from construction of the Mariner East pipeline contaminated a state park lake. Protestors are calling for its shutdown.
- Why the Republican-Led Legislature Isn’t Acting on Climate Change - The Pennsylvania GOP has dealt with climate change with inaction, skepticism and support for fossil fuels.