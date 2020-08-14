fbpx

Drilling mud from Mariner East construction contaminated a state park lake. Why Pennsylvania’s GOP-led legislature isn’t acting on climate. EPA rolls back rule on methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. Meanwhile, a TIME journalist says 2020 may be our last best chance to stop climate change. Goats can do the weed control for you.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 