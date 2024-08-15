This week, we have a special show about Indigenous people, land, water, and culture. Our first story looks at how the pawpaw, a fruit that mainly grows in the eastern US, continues to live in the memories and language of Indigenous people forced to move west. Then, we talk with an Indigenous scientist about her book that contrasts conservation science with Indigenous knowledge about the natural world. Plus, a paddler from the Seneca Nation takes a 300-mile journey down the Allegheny River to draw attention to protecting it and all waterways.
- Searching for the Pawpaw’s Indigenous Roots - Many Indigenous tribes, forcibly removed from the Appalachian region hundreds of years ago, are reconnecting with pawpaw, a long-lost traditional food important to their culture.
- An Indigenous scientist wants us to look at conservation differently - Jessica Hernandez says Indigenous science and knowledge can make conservation more holistic and help us solve our toughest environmental problems.
- Paddling 300 Miles to Protect the Waters of Ohi:yo’, the ‘Good River’ - For degawëno:da’s, paddling the length of the Allegheny River over four months was to be a “witness to the raw element of the natural world.”