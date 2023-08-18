A recent study found children living near gas wells had an increased risk of developing a cancer called lymphoma, while people with asthma had a four to five times greater chance of having an asthma attack. One researcher calls the results “a bombshell.” We have reactions from parents and activists at a community meeting to address the health concerns.
And, after dozens of malfunctions and 15 air quality violations at Shell’s Beaver County ethane cracker, a new investigation looks at how well the Pennsylvania DEP is monitoring the massive facility and how the company reports incidents to the agency. Plus, a champion stone skipper who got his start on Lake Erie talks about his technique and his world record of 88 skips.
- The Stone Skipping Philosopher - World record holder Kurt Steiner, who got his start on Lake Erie, considers stone skipping a "middle finger at the technological capitalist system."
- A new investigation shows state regulators have struggled to keep up with pollution events at Shell’s petrochemical plant in Beaver County - News outlet PublicSource reviewed hundreds of documents to build a timeline of malfunctions at the plant and found that "no one was really prepared for this on either side."
- Pitt researchers find higher risks for lymphoma and asthma for those near fracking, but ‘no association’ to Ewing Sarcoma - A team of researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found children living near shale gas activities in Southwest Pennsylvania had a higher risk of developing lymphoma.