Now that Vice President Harris is on her way to becoming the Democratic nominee for president, how can she make sure people who care about climate change vote for her? Pennsylvania is looking for ways to create wildlife corridors so animals like bobcats and box turtles can safely move. Plus, a Pittsburgh environmental activist is celebrating a milestone for the grassroots lecture series she founded 12 years ago. We have stories about a new venture in Philadelphia that focuses on sustainable seafood, and how a researcher figured out lanternflies can hitch rides on vehicles, even ones going 60 miles per hour.

We have news about the Appalachia hydrogen hub and planting native vegetation along Pa. highways.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional Links

WHYY: Fishtown Seafood honors neighborhood identity while forging its own path



WHYY: In Pa., spotted lanternflies’ knack for hitchhiking is proving crucial to their staying power