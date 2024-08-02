Now that Vice President Harris is on her way to becoming the Democratic nominee for president, how can she make sure people who care about climate change vote for her? Pennsylvania is looking for ways to create wildlife corridors so animals like bobcats and box turtles can safely move. Plus, a Pittsburgh environmental activist is celebrating a milestone for the grassroots lecture series she founded 12 years ago. We have stories about a new venture in Philadelphia that focuses on sustainable seafood, and how a researcher figured out lanternflies can hitch rides on vehicles, even ones going 60 miles per hour.
We have news about the Appalachia hydrogen hub and planting native vegetation along Pa. highways.
- A new report recommends ways to keep Pennsylvania wildlife and drivers safe - Wildlife corridors connect species with habitat and prevent vehicle collisions. Corridors can be anything from culverts or bridges to a series of connected land.
- DOE and Appalachia hydrogen hub reach an agreement, unlocks an initial $30 million - The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, or ARCH 2, will get up to $925 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for hydrogen projects in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
- How can Harris appeal to climate voters in Pennsylvania? - Political experts and environmental activists weigh in on how Kamala Harris can capture the climate vote in Pennsylvania.
- Pittsburgh environmental activist’s ‘Sustainability Salons’ foster community - Maren Cooke, activist and volunteer, hosts monthly events on environmental issues for the public. She recently celebrated her 150th salon.