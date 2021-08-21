A vaccine blitz for raccoons to stop rabies from marching westward. How to shop smart for electricity. A short documentary features little kids tackling a big environmental problem… litter. News about a new plan for Pa.’s state parks to address climate change, a fine for spills from the Mariner East, and a roadblock for a new coal mine in Allegheny County.

DCNR’s 25-Year Plan for State Parks Stresses Need to Address Effects of Climate Change - DCNR has released its 25-year plan for state parks, and climate change is front and center. It calls for ways to both mitigate and adapt to the consequences.

Proposed Coal Mine in the Mon Valley Hits Roadblock at Township Meeting - The Forward Township planning commission unanimously rejected a challenge to rezone the property to allow for coal mining. Community members in attendance were "100 percent against" the mine.