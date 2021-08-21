A vaccine blitz for raccoons to stop rabies from marching westward. How to shop smart for electricity. A short documentary features little kids tackling a big environmental problem… litter. News about a new plan for Pa.’s state parks to address climate change, a fine for spills from the Mariner East, and a roadblock for a new coal mine in Allegheny County.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- DCNR’s 25-Year Plan for State Parks Stresses Need to Address Effects of Climate Change - DCNR has released its 25-year plan for state parks, and climate change is front and center. It calls for ways to both mitigate and adapt to the consequences.
- Proposed Coal Mine in the Mon Valley Hits Roadblock at Township Meeting - The Forward Township planning commission unanimously rejected a challenge to rezone the property to allow for coal mining. Community members in attendance were "100 percent against" the mine.
- Environmental Advocates Call on Legislature to Put More Money Toward Chesapeake Bay Cleanup - They want lawmakers to use some of the billions they have in federal dollars toward waterway cleanup that would benefit the Chesapeake Bay.