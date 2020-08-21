The pandemic is delaying climate and environmental research at Penn State. Outdoor Afro works to connect Black people to nature, while one expert says nature groups need to do more to engage communities of color. Opening up the National Arctic Wildlife Refuge to drilling.

What Interior Department’s Victories and Defeats Mean for the Oil Industry - Interior's rule to weakened bird protections that favored the oil industry was thrown out by a judge. But the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge will open for drilling.

DEP Fines CNX for Well Failure Near Westmoreland County Reservoir - The well is near the Beaver Run Reservoir, which provides drinking water for 130,000 people. Water quality was not affected.

Report: Clean Energy Jobs Among Fastest-Growing in State - The clean energy sector saw some of Pennsylvania's highest job growth over the past few years, according to a new state report.

Nature Groups Address Environmental Justice in Pennsylvania - An environmental justice expert says conservation groups must go deeper to reach out to Black people.