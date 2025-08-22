Physarum polycephalum, the species of slime mold used in Jasmine’s watch, growing on a tree. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Episode for August 22, 2025

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode

A computer scientist wanted to build a watch using a living organism. What ended up working was slime mold. An environmental history book about Pennsylvania aims to include multiple perspectives. A new study says schools across Pennsylvania aren’t addressing environmental hazards in their buildings. The campgrounds at Raystown Lake closed because of a freeze on hiring workers are reopening on a phased schedule.  

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn