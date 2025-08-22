Episode for August 22, 2025

A computer scientist wanted to build a watch using a living organism. What ended up working was slime mold. An environmental history book about Pennsylvania aims to include multiple perspectives. A new study says schools across Pennsylvania aren’t addressing environmental hazards in their buildings. The campgrounds at Raystown Lake closed because of a freeze on hiring workers are reopening on a phased schedule.
- My Little Slime - A researcher wanted incorporate a living organism into a device, like watch.. She played around with plants, mushrooms and algae. Then she discovered a not-so-picky bright yellow blob: slime mold.
- Study finds Pennsylvania schools are not addressing environmental hazards - Many school are not addressing such hazards as poor indoor air quality, mold, radon and lead in their buildings, including in southwestern Pennsylvania.
- Campgrounds at Raystown Lake to reopen in phased rollout starting Friday - Susquehannock and Nancy's Boat-to-Shore Campgrounds will open this week, followed by Seven Points Campground on Friday, September 5.
- New book looks at winners and losers in Pennsylvania environmental history - “Cradle of Conservation” examines how people have interacted with the environment from pre-colonial days to now.