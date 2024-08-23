This week on The Allegheny Front, the huge, federally funded hydrogen hub based on natural gas is getting started in Appalachia. The Department of Energy has promised transparency for the project, but some were not reassured after their latest public meeting. The climate law President Biden signed two years ago can help homeowners get money back for investing in solar panels, but there are tax breaks for smaller fixes, too. Plus, how agriculture experts in West Virginia are helping farmers manage the new challenges of climate change.

Also, the State Supreme Court is considering written arguments over whether Pennsylvania should be allowed to join a multi-state program that charges power plants a fee for polluting. Allegheny County received a $930,000 federal grant to help vulnerable communities become more climate-change resilient.

