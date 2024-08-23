This week on The Allegheny Front, the huge, federally funded hydrogen hub based on natural gas is getting started in Appalachia. The Department of Energy has promised transparency for the project, but some were not reassured after their latest public meeting. The climate law President Biden signed two years ago can help homeowners get money back for investing in solar panels, but there are tax breaks for smaller fixes, too. Plus, how agriculture experts in West Virginia are helping farmers manage the new challenges of climate change.
Also, the State Supreme Court is considering written arguments over whether Pennsylvania should be allowed to join a multi-state program that charges power plants a fee for polluting. Allegheny County received a $930,000 federal grant to help vulnerable communities become more climate-change resilient.
Additional Links
- Harley-Davidson in York County gets $89 million to boost E-motorcycle production
- Agriculturists Say Drought-Resistant Methods Could Be Path Through Changing Climate
- The new tax credits for home solar and energy efficiency you might not know about - The Inflation Reduction Act invests big in clean energy, including tax breaks for energy efficiency and clean energy at home.
- Stormwater runoff not an issue in solar fields with proper management, study finds - A new Penn State study shows both natural and built solutions can stop runoff becoming a problem at large solar installations.
- Allegheny County Health Department gets $930k grant to grow climate resilience - Green infrastructure projects will be built to help vulnerable communities with a high flood risk become more resilient to the impact of climate change.
- Manchin opens the Appalachian hydrogen hub he helped bring to the region. Some question if it will bring clean energy - The ARCH2 hub will produce blue hydrogen from natural gas, and the CO2 pollution created will be captured and buried in underground wells.
- Pa. Supreme Court collecting briefs in RGGI case - The court is considering written arguments in the case over whether a program to cut pollution from power plants should be allowed in Pennsylvania.