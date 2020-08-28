What’s better in a pandemic — plastic or reusable bags? Heat, coronavirus, and smoke from wildfires are making farmworkers’ jobs more dangerous. Despite decreasing emissions, climate change is worsening air quality. “Bomb trains” get federal go-ahead.
- Is It Safe to Bring Your Reusable Bags Back to the Grocery Store? - When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many grocery stores banned reusable bags. Now, with more known, reusables are making a comeback.
- Climate Change, Covid and Wildfires Are Making Farmworkers’ Jobs More Dangerous - Most people never met a farmworker, and haven’t seen the extraordinary conditions they work in, including smoke from wildfires and heat waves.
- No ‘bomb trains’: 14 states challenge new rule on LNG Transport by Rail - Trains carrying liquified natural gas are potentially explosive, yet no federal safety studies were done.