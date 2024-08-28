This week on The Allegheny Front, during the COVID pandemic, a coal-fired power plant that was a way of life for many in one community closed. We traveled there to learn how they memorialized it. As more severe storms cause downed trees and dump water on Pennsylvania, insurance premiums could rise. A Pennsylvania task force charged with figuring out how to get more homes in the state covered by flood insurance released its recommendations this summer. Plus, a study shows a racist government policy enacted decades ago has led to fewer green spaces in many communities across the country. Also, will fossil fuel workers be able to take advantage of jobs in green energy?

Pa. urges insurer flexibility for people affected by remnants of Debby

New tax breaks, grants and assistance: Pa. task force makes recommendations on flood insurance

