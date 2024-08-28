This week on The Allegheny Front, during the COVID pandemic, a coal-fired power plant that was a way of life for many in one community closed. We traveled there to learn how they memorialized it. As more severe storms cause downed trees and dump water on Pennsylvania, insurance premiums could rise. A Pennsylvania task force charged with figuring out how to get more homes in the state covered by flood insurance released its recommendations this summer. Plus, a study shows a racist government policy enacted decades ago has led to fewer green spaces in many communities across the country. Also, will fossil fuel workers be able to take advantage of jobs in green energy?
Additional links:
Pa. urges insurer flexibility for people affected by remnants of Debby
New tax breaks, grants and assistance: Pa. task force makes recommendations on flood insurance
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Study: Fossil fuel workers have skills for clean energy jobs but might have to move - While workers in the coal, gas and oil industries have the right skills, future clean energy jobs might not be coming to places like Appalachia.
- Community attends ‘Calling Hours,’ a memorial for its deceased coal plant - A coal-fired power plant closed during the pandemic. A performance brought the community together to say goodbye.
- Study Finds Fewer Greenspaces in Historically Redlined Cities - Researchers found that urban neighborhoods lack greenspace today because of a specific government policy enacted over 80 years ago.
- Climate change is causing more damaging ‘mid-size’ storms. Insurers are taking notice - In Pennsylvania, just 1.6% of homes have flood insurance. “That’s really scary because we’re seeing more and more inland flood catastrophes."