We head to Cumberland County, where hikers who make it to the halfway point on the Appalachian Trail are taking part in a tradition and friendly competition of eating a half gallon of ice cream. Also, we talk to experts about how global heatwaves this summer are directly tied to climate change. We’ll also learn why Western Pennsylvania is critical to stopping the spread of raccoon rabies. Plus, we talk with a Pennsylvania photographer who won a national prize for capturing the image of a female Baltomore oriole collecting horsehair for her nest.

News about the 6-month anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, a new study showing health improvement after a coke plant closed in Allegheny County, and a fine for Sunoco for its Mariner East pipeline.

