We head to Cumberland County, where hikers who make it to the halfway point on the Appalachian Trail are taking part in a tradition and friendly competition of eating a half gallon of ice cream. Also, we talk to experts about how global heatwaves this summer are directly tied to climate change. We’ll also learn why Western Pennsylvania is critical to stopping the spread of raccoon rabies. Plus, we talk with a Pennsylvania photographer who won a national prize for capturing the image of a female Baltomore oriole collecting horsehair for her nest.
News about the 6-month anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, a new study showing health improvement after a coke plant closed in Allegheny County, and a fine for Sunoco for its Mariner East pipeline.
- 6 months since the East Palestine train derailment, concerns remain for health and railway safety - Residents, independent researchers and railway advocates gave the community an update at the six-month anniversary of the Norfolk Southern derailment.
- ER visits plummet after Shenango coke works on Neville Island closed - In the years after the plant on Neville Island in Allegheny County closed in 2016, ER visits for cardiovascular disease dropped by 61 percent.
- ‘We’re loading the dice’: Scientists say record heat is due to climate change - Pennsylvania is expected to have more than a month of 90-degree temperatures in a year by mid-century, up from an average of five days.
- Pennsylvania photographer wins National Audubon award for bird photo - Sandra Rothenberg, from Warren, Pennsylvania, won the national award for her photo of a female Baltimore Oriole enveloped by horsehair.
- Vaccine baiting program driving down rabies rate in Pittsburgh raccoons - A new vaccine was used last year. Since then, there's been a significant drop in the number of raccoons testing positive for the virus.
- Vaccinating raccoons against rabies in Allegheny County to stop its spread west - Tens of thousands of vaccine packets are being dropped across the county to stop raccoon rabies from spreading westward. USDA is working to push it back east until it's fully eradicated.
- Sunoco Pipeline ordered to pay $660,000 for environmental violations, DEP says - The violations are for water contamination across the state caused by the company’s Mariner East pipeline construction project between 2018 and 2021.