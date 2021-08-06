Green infrastructure uses natural systems to steer rainwater away from aging sewer systems, but it could lead to gentrification. Indigenous tribes, forcibly removed from Appalachia 200 years ago, are reconnecting with a traditional food: pawpaw. News about Pa. state parks, air quality, and a mysterious bird disease.

PA Cities Have a Sewer-System Problem. Green Infrastructure Can Help, but Comes With Risks. - Green infrastructure has other benefits besides treating stormwater, like improving air quality and increasing green space. But it could also lead to gentrification.

Searching for the Pawpaw’s Indigenous Roots - Many Indigenous tribes, forcibly removed from the Appalachian region hundreds of years ago, are reconnecting with pawpaw, a long-lost traditional food important to their culture.

Reports of Mysterious Bird Disease Decreasing in Pennsylvania - Experts say people should still keep bird feeders and birdbaths inside for now, until researchers give the go-ahead.

Renewables Overtake Coal, but Natural Gas Still Dominates U.S. Power Generation - Wind is the dominant source of renewable energy, which is now the second-largest source of electricity. Natural gas is still number one.