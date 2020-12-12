The human costs of natural gas development: Residents say living next to the construction of a new natural gas power plant is causing distress, while neighbors of a planned liquified natural gas export terminal are worried about risks of explosions. Advocates lay out a new agenda for the Lake Erie Watershed.
- Groups Look to Protect Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie Watershed with Common Goals - Lake Erie supports fishing, boating, swimming and even a craft beer industry, but there are threats to the watershed. A new plan outlines solutions.
- For Smart, Social Crows, Pennsylvania is a Warm Winter Oasis - During December, crows congregate in raucous urban roosts. Here's the lowdown on why they're here, and what they're up to.
- Fears for Safety and Climate Surround LNG Export Terminal Planned on the Delaware River - What scares people the most is transporting flammable LNG 200 miles along the I-95 corridor through densely populated areas.
- EPA Declines to Strengthen Soot Standard - The agency went against recommendations from its own scientists that a stronger standard could save lives. Pa. is one of four states that don't meet the current standard.