The human costs of natural gas development: Residents say living next to the construction of a new natural gas power plant is causing distress, while neighbors of a planned liquified natural gas export terminal are worried about risks of explosions. Advocates lay out a new agenda for the Lake Erie Watershed.

Groups Look to Protect Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie Watershed with Common Goals - Lake Erie supports fishing, boating, swimming and even a craft beer industry, but there are threats to the watershed. A new plan outlines solutions.

For Smart, Social Crows, Pennsylvania is a Warm Winter Oasis - During December, crows congregate in raucous urban roosts. Here's the lowdown on why they're here, and what they're up to.

Fears for Safety and Climate Surround LNG Export Terminal Planned on the Delaware River - What scares people the most is transporting flammable LNG 200 miles along the I-95 corridor through densely populated areas.