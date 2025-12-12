Rocks with initials carved in it
Workers who built the Panhandle Railroad Corridor Tunnel No. 8 carved their names into stone walls in various spots in what is now the Hellbender Preserve. Photo: Julie Grant / The Allegheny Front

Episode for December 12, 2025

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode
A new nature preserve is dedicated to saving an ancient creature that lives in our region, the eastern hellbender salamander. The Trump administration is looking to scale back federal protections for endangered species and wetlands. It also announced plans to roll back fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks, citing affordability. Penn State students made a documentary about plans to build a new roadway that will impact agricultural land, and students presented projects at an annual environmental symposium at Westminster College. Chesapeake Bay officials elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead a regional agreement to help clean and restore the waterway.
   

 
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn