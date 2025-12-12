Episode for December 12, 2025

A new nature preserve is dedicated to saving an ancient creature that lives in our region, the eastern hellbender salamander. The Trump administration is looking to scale back federal protections for endangered species and wetlands. It also announced plans to roll back fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks, citing affordability. Penn State students made a documentary about plans to build a new roadway that will impact agricultural land, and students presented projects at an annual environmental symposium at Westminster College. Chesapeake Bay officials elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead a regional agreement to help clean and restore the waterway.
- Penn State student documentary ‘Rethinking 322’ explores ways to minimize construction impacts - The State College Area Connector will replace a section of Route 322 near State College and impact farmland, waterways and homes.
- How Trump rollbacks on water and species protection could impact Pennsylvania - Changes could remove millions of acres of wetlands from federal protection and push plant and animal species toward extinction.
- Gov. Shapiro to lead multi-state Chesapeake Bay group, amid waterway’s health dip - Pennsylvania has historically taken a “backseat” to addressing concerns impacting the Chesapeake Bay, but Gov. Shapiro said those days are over.