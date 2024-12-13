Companies in Sweden are beginning to make steel without fossil fuels. Can it work in the US, which still relies on coal? A holiday shopping guide aims to make it easier to choose refurbished electronics to fulfill your gift list, It’s December and that means migrant crows set up winter roosts in cities.
- New federal funds to help native brook trout in Delaware River watershed - More than $3 million will help conserve trout streams in the mountainous areas of New Jersey, northeast Pa. and the Catskills of New York.
- Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes flight this month - It's the longest running citizen science project in the country happening from mid-December to early-January.
- PennEnergy agrees to reduce harmful emissions from oil and gas sites in western Pa. - PennEnergy will make improvements at 49 oil and gas sites in western Pennsylvania and pay a $2 million civil penalty.
- For Smart, Social Crows, Pennsylvania is a Warm Winter Oasis - During December, crows congregate in raucous urban roosts. Here's the lowdown on why they're here, and what they're up to.
- Buying refurbished electronics to save money and the planet - The environmental group PennEnvironment put together a guide with tips on buying refurbished laptops, phones and tablets for holiday gifts.
- Pittsburgh-area battery plant secures $303M loan guarantee to scale up clean energy storage - Eos Energy's Turtle Creek plant will produce longer-lasting battery systems designed to reduce power plants' reliance on fossil fuels.