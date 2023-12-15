For the first time, health was a focus at the UN climate conference and advocates were pleased. We’ll also learn how climate-related weather like flash floods and extreme heat impact people experiencing homelessness. Plus, people who live near a proposed campground at a state park are circulating a petition to stop the plan.

We have news about whitewater recreation in Clearfield County, combating a deadly insect threatening hemlocks in the Allegheny National Forest and how you can vote for Pa.’s 2024 River of the Year.

