For the first time, health was a focus at the UN climate conference and advocates were pleased. We’ll also learn how climate-related weather like flash floods and extreme heat impact people experiencing homelessness. Plus, people who live near a proposed campground at a state park are circulating a petition to stop the plan.
We have news about whitewater recreation in Clearfield County, combating a deadly insect threatening hemlocks in the Allegheny National Forest and how you can vote for Pa.’s 2024 River of the Year.
Additional links:
- Heavy rain, floods, and heat: How climate change makes life tougher for unhoused people in the Philly area
New study could be first step in bringing whitewater parks to Clearfield County
- COP28 Roundup: Food, Health, Disaster Relief and the Oceans - The UN climate negotiations ended in Dubai with an agreement that finally acknowledges moving away from fossil fuels. What else happened?
- Neighbors are fighting a proposed campsite in Big Elk Creek State Park - Residents worry about noise, lights, traffic and air pollution from campfires. DCNR said the proposal meets the demand for more camping in the state.
- Clean energy dollars are flowing into Pa., but results remain to be seen - Private companies have committed $3 billion for clean energy projects in Pa., but many are still in the planning phases.
- Non-native beetles, flies introduced in effort to save hemlock trees in Allegheny National Forest - Hemlock woolly adelgid is a non-native, invasive insect that threatens to decimate eastern hemlock trees.
- DCNR wants you to pick Pennsylvania’s River of the Year - The Allegheny, Lackawaxen and Youghiogheny are up for River of the Year. The group that nominated the winning river will get $10,000 for a river project.