Local communities take climate action, with the help of a state program. Scientists combat an invasive insect killing hemlocks by introducing a new beetle. The sounds of nature are good for our health.

Local Governments Plan for Climate Change With Help From a State Program - Small towns and boroughs across Pennsylvania are taking climate action - addressing thinks like aging infrastructure, energy efficient lighting, and environmental justice.

These Hungry Beetles Could Save Pennsylvania’s Hemlocks - Look closely. The beetles on this branch eat only invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. Scientists hope the beetle will spread through the forest, where adelgids have decimated eastern hemlocks.