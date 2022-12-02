A massive leak at a natural gas storage facility in western Pennsylvania raises a lot of questions. We’ll also hear about a genetically modified American chestnut tree that can resist a deadly blight that’s on track to be deregulated by the federal government. And testing is crucial on farms and at wildlife centers to make sure that birds are not infected with a highly contagious avian flu that’s already led to the deaths of more than 4 million birds in Pennsylvania.

We also have news about air pollution rules for conventional (not fracked) gas and oil wells, and the failure of Pennsylvania to meet its Chesapeake Bay goals. Plus, Rutgers University develops an oyster reef ecosystem to prevent beach erosion.

