A massive leak at a natural gas storage facility in western Pennsylvania raises a lot of questions. We’ll also hear about a genetically modified American chestnut tree that can resist a deadly blight that’s on track to be deregulated by the federal government. And testing is crucial on farms and at wildlife centers to make sure that birds are not infected with a highly contagious avian flu that’s already led to the deaths of more than 4 million birds in Pennsylvania.
We also have news about air pollution rules for conventional (not fracked) gas and oil wells, and the failure of Pennsylvania to meet its Chesapeake Bay goals. Plus, Rutgers University develops an oyster reef ecosystem to prevent beach erosion.
- ‘This thing isn’t over’: Avian flu outbreak reaches 4.4 million birds in Pennsylvania - The avian flu outbreak is impacting farms and wildlife rehabilitation centers. One infected bird means euthanizing all others.
- Pa. Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan falls short for third time, EPA says - Pennsylvania will miss its nitrogen goal by more than 9 million pounds. The Chesapeake Bay gets half of its freshwater from the Susquehanna River.
- Restoring the American Chestnut with Genetic Engineering Splits the Conservation Community - Scientists are hoping a genetically modified American chestnut can restore the iconic tree. Some groups say it could be a Trojan horse for more GMO trees.
- Pennsylvania emissions rule for conventional oil and gas sites moves ahead - The rule limits volatile organic compounds and methane at existing conventional gas sites. The state is facing a Dec. 16 deadline to have it in place.
- What you need to know about the massive gas leak in Cambria County - The massive natural gas leak at a storage facility near Johnstown ranks up there with some of the biggest in recent memory.
- ‘Gasland’ driller will pay millions for new water system in Dimock - Cabot Oil and Gas pleaded no contest to criminal charges and will pay $16.29 million for a water system, ending a 14-year saga.
- Pennsylvania boosts carbon capture research with investment in state geological survey - Pennsylvania is trying to position itself as a potential hub for carbon capture and storage, a technology that has been billed as a way to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use.