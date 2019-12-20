In Scotland, efforts to keep plastic produced from Pa. shale gas out of the ocean. Climate change means more rain in our region. Will aging infrastructure protect towns from flooding? The strip mining and flooding connection in a warming world. Hemp growers have high hopes of turning a profit…someday.

Rising Waters: Aging Levees, Climate Change and the Challenge to Hold Back the Ohio River - Record rainfall and more intense storms are hitting towns along the Ohio River. With climate changing predicted to bring even more rain, will aging flood protection hold?

Pa.’s First-Time Hemp Growers Had High Hopes, but It Could Take Years to See if the Crop Is Worth It - Hemp is being grown for both CBD oil and fiber but there’s a lot to learn about growing what some are touting as Pennsylvania’s next cash crop.

Scotland is Turning Pennsylvania Shale Gas into Plastic. But What Happens to It Next? - Plastic in the form of pellets and single-use products are polluting the ocean. Efforts to clean it up are underway.