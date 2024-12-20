The general public’s views on climate change in Sweden aren’t that different from those in the U.S. So why are Sweden’s climate policies so much more advanced? It’s the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act, but even today, not everyone benefits equally. Plus, we head out on a winter tree ID walk.

Also, heading home for the holidays by plane could mean a lot of climate pollution. Penn State has entered into an agreement with the PA Department of Environmental Protection over the presence of PFAS at the State College Regional Airport, and how to keep your home comfortable as temperatures drop.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn