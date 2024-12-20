The general public’s views on climate change in Sweden aren’t that different from those in the U.S. So why are Sweden’s climate policies so much more advanced? It’s the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act, but even today, not everyone benefits equally. Plus, we head out on a winter tree ID walk.
Also, heading home for the holidays by plane could mean a lot of climate pollution. Penn State has entered into an agreement with the PA Department of Environmental Protection over the presence of PFAS at the State College Regional Airport, and how to keep your home comfortable as temperatures drop.
- In Sweden, broad consensus on climate action spurs an energy transition in manufacturing - The main debate in Sweden is not whether to build more zero-carbon energy sources, but rather, which ones.
- For 50 years, Safe Drinking Water Act has reduced diseases, and now ‘forever chemicals’ in the water - Waterborne diseases plummeted, monitoring increased and drinking water treatment was upgraded. But not everyone has benefitted equally.
- Get to know trees on a winter walk with Tree Pittsburgh - Become a nature detective this winter to learn to identify trees by their shapes, seed pods and branch patterns.
- Flying this holiday season? Here’s what to know about the climate impact - To offset flying across the country, you’d need to go car-free for a month and a half, if you drive a typical gas-powered car, or eat a vegan diet for three months.
- How to save energy and make your home more comfortable this winter - We have tips to save energy around the house and links to tax credits and rebates to make upgrades.