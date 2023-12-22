Plants can make music, with a little help from a device that captures electric impulses. This week, we’ll hear some of the beautiful music they can make. We’ll also learn about an urban farmer who created a children’s book about how a tomato plant grows. She worked with a group of little kids to do it. Plus, an author revisits the Youghiogheny River of his youth to find some changes for the better.
- Can plants make music? The plant musician says ‘yes’ - A plant music machine supposedly harnesses the electricity in plants and then turns those impulses into musical notes.
- An author revisits the Youghiogheny River and finds many changes for the better - Tim Palmer updated his original 1984 biography of the river he first knew as a child.
- An urban farmer’s book teaches little ones how to grow a tomato and community - Ebony Lunsford-Evans is the author of “Tomato, Tomato, How Do You Grow?”