Plants can make music, with a little help from a device that captures electric impulses. This week, we’ll hear some of the beautiful music they can make. We’ll also learn about an urban farmer who created a children’s book about how a tomato plant grows. She worked with a group of little kids to do it. Plus, an author revisits the Youghiogheny River of his youth to find some changes for the better.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn