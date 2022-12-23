This week, we revisit some of our favorite stories about nature, food and environmental champions. 2022 was the 60th anniversary of the publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” a book that questioned the indiscriminate use of synthetic chemicals and became an instant classic. We talk with a poet whose new collection explores the damage people have done to each other and nature. Plus, we look at life along the Delaware River with an angler who is witnessing a changing landscape and a cookbook that offers vegan versions of Midwest comfort food.

