This week, we revisit some of our favorite stories about nature, food and environmental champions. 2022 was the 60th anniversary of the publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” a book that questioned the indiscriminate use of synthetic chemicals and became an instant classic. We talk with a poet whose new collection explores the damage people have done to each other and nature. Plus, we look at life along the Delaware River with an angler who is witnessing a changing landscape and a cookbook that offers vegan versions of Midwest comfort food.
- How the Upper Delaware River unites many into one community - "The trout we have here are beautiful as a way to get us to help protect their environment, their habitat. We want to make sure that this place stays like it is forever."
- Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ turns 60. Why it still resonates - The instant classic warned that chemicals could have unintended consequences on the environment. That same warning could be given today.
- A nature poet grapples with life at the edge of the climate crisis - Penn State professor Todd Davis has a new book of poetry that explores the damage that people have done to each other and nature.
- ‘Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen’ offers new take on Midwest comfort food - Cookbook author looks to chefs in Pittsburgh, Chicago and her native Cleveland to veganize the region’s favorite dishes.