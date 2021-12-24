We feature environmental stories that gave us hope in 2021. We head into the woods to learn about Pa.’s black bears. We join a crew cleaning up trash at an illegal dump site. Plus, we hear from the director of a nonprofit focused on bringing fresh produce to people, and researchers who found an indicator of good water quality in the Ohio River.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- FIRST PERSON: Denele Hughson, Grow Pittsburgh’s New Executive Director - “Seeds and plants want to grow. That is their purpose. You just have to get the right conditions for it, and everyone can learn it.”
- How a determined crew of DumpBusters clears a ton of trash from a Pittsburgh hillside - Volunteers spent just three hours clearing more than a ton of trash at one of the dozens of illegal dumpsites in Allegheny County slated for cleanup by Allegheny Cleanways.
- Keeping Track of Pennsylvania’s Resurgent Black Bear Population - Meet Pennsylvania's bear biologist as she gathers data on one of the state's 16,000 black bears. The population has rebounded in the last 30 years.
- Why Dragonflies Found in the Ohio River Could Mean Good News for the Industrial Waterway - Dragonfly and damselfly larvae found in the Ohio River surprised researchers. Aquatic insects are indicators of ecosystem health.