Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- New book about deer invites us to take a closer look at ourselves, too - Erika Howsare's "The Age of Deer" investigates the relationship between deer and people throughout history.
- New report gathers priorities from Ohio River communities for restoring the watershed - The report is a step in the effort to create a restoration plan for the 14-state Ohio River watershed that can attract federal funding.
- Kayak tour allows Pittsburghers to transform trash into art - An event focused on interactive public art led a group to Turtle Cove along the Allegheny River. Participants collected trash and constructed sculptures.
- Pittsburgh environmental activist’s ‘Sustainability Salons’ foster community - Maren Cooke, activist and volunteer, hosts monthly events on environmental issues for the public. She recently celebrated her 150th salon.