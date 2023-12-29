This week on The Allegheny Front, a look back at stories from 2023. We’ll revisit a story about how people in East Palestine, Ohio are working through their anxiety with few mental health resources available after the Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Hydrogen was a big energy transition story in 2023. After the announcement that Pennsylvania will have a part in two hydrogen hubs meant to reduce carbon emissions, we asked what’s next? And in considering the energy transition, what about the people left behind in communities after fossil fuel plants shut down? We visited a community in Ohio where a coal-fired power plant closed, and people gathered to memorialize what it meant to the community.
- Hydrogen is coming to Pennsylvania. Now what? - Analysts say the hydrogen hubs will take at least 10 years and billions more in private money and tax breaks to develop.
- Community attends ‘Calling Hours,’ a memorial for its deceased coal plant - A coal-fired power plant closed during the pandemic. A performance brought the community together to say goodbye.
- Three months after the East Palestine derailment, deep anxiety lingers - East Palestine residents still grapple with physical and psychological impacts in the wake of the traumatic event.