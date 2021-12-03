New documents reveal the decrepit conditions at the Clairton Coke Works that led to a massive fire in 2018. A coach for activists says it’s normal to have anxiety over environmental destruction. Aspiring Pennsylvania farmers are struggling to find land. Plus, a new vegan cookbook for regional comfort food



State report shows strong natural gas production growth in 2021 - After a bruising year in 2020, natural gas production and prices in Pennsylvania are on the rise this year. The state’s Independent Fiscal Office’s latest Natural Gas Production report shows Pennsylvania drillers are producing more natural gas while slowing the rate at which they drill new wells. Using data from the Department of Environmental Protection, the IFO’s […]

Advocates hope federal infrastructure money will spur people to buy EVs - The plan includes funding to install electric vehicle charging stations. Advocates hope the measure will help people “meet the EV moment.”

Want to Start a Farm? Good Luck Finding Land. - Stephanie and Taylor Rickert have always wanted to own a farm. They grew up in farming families, but most of the land was sold off when they were still kids. So several years ago, in their early twenties, the couple started to search for their own place. It was a daunting task that bordered on […]

‘Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen’ offers new take on Midwest comfort food - Cookbook author looks to chefs in Pittsburgh, Chicago and her native Cleveland to veganize the region’s favorite dishes.

Coach for social change leaders offers support to overcome climate anxiety - Seth Bush of the Radical Support Collective says it’s normal to feel anxious about the state of the planet, and those feelings can be transformed into positive action.

PUC approves $1.975M settlement with Energy Transfer for Pa. pipeline blast - The company’s Revolution pipeline had been in service for only a week in 2018 when it ruptured during a landslide, engulfing a hillside in flames and forcing evacuations