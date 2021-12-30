Stories from 2021: Conservationists work to keep a pristine glacial lake near Erie protected. Pennsylvanians have a lot of choices when it comes to electricity providers. A long-time environmental journalist reflects on his career. Plus, enterprising siblings recycle cans for cash.

When it comes to electricity, Pennsylvanians have lots of options - Buyers should take time to do their homework and read the fine print when choosing an electricity provider, and keep tabs on the price.

Meet the Can Crushers - The sibling duo started the aluminum can recycling business, in part, because of pandemic boredom. Now, they have more cans than they can crush and advice for young entrepreneurs, like Tip No. 8: "Feel good about helping the environment!"

Long-time environmental journalist reflects on his beat in Pittsburgh - Don Hopey reported on the environment for more than 25 years. He says climate change is the story of our lifetimes.

Protecting NW Pennsylvania’s most pristine natural lake takes vigilance - Experts with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy are working to protect Lake Pleasant from invasive plants, and people too.