Steel is a major contributor to climate change. Companies in Sweden are starting to solve this problem by making steel with renewable energy. Some cooks ditch their gas stoves for induction cooking because of air quality and energy use. This summer two chicks of a bird species that hasn’t successfully bred in Pennsylvania for over 60 years flew from their nest.
Also, human-caused climate change increased damaging wind speeds for every hurricane in 2024. More than 40 million dollars in federal climate money is going to help Pennsylvania farmers. More wildfires have burned in Pennsylvania this fall than in the traditional spring fire season. Some experts say the storm that dumped 6 feet of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania this week is climate change in action.
- In Sweden, companies are cleaning up steel production – one of the world’s biggest carbon problems - In Sweden, companies are pioneering a major climate solution: steel made from hydrogen created from renewable energy.
- Common terns successfully breed at Presque Isle State Park for the first time in 60 years - The shorebird species is endangered in Pennsylvania and two juveniles fledged their nest on sandy, Lake Erie beach in August.
- That huge snowstorm? Welcome to a warming future - A snowstorm dumped five feet or more in areas of Erie, Pennsylvania. Some experts say this is climate change in action.
- More than $40M heading to Pennsylvania farms to increase climate resilience - Climate-smart practices include planting trees alongside croplands, managing fertilizer use and reducing emissions from livestock and manure.
- Pennsylvania sees record wildfires this fall - So far this year, 671 fires have burned more than 1,900 acres in Pennsylvania. DCNR says 99% of wildfires are caused by people, often through burning trash or yard debris.