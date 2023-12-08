As the timeline for meaningful action on reducing carbon emissions grows shorter, how is the transition to cleaner forms of energy going? And as climate change creates more intense storms, Pennsylvania wants to make it easier for more residents to buy flood insurance. Plus, a look at some state and federal actions that might finally help reduce kids’ exposure to lead in water.
We also have news about the electric grid in the Mid-Atlantic, a solar project in Adams County, polluted streams in Pittsburgh and fracking in Ohio state parks.
- What’s the current state of the energy transition? - While wind and solar are cost-effective, local opposition, lack of transmission lines and land use restrictions are slowing down renewable development.
- How a state bill and federal rule change could protect kids from lead in water - A proposed update to a federal rule and a bill in Pennsylvania could go a long way to prevent children's exposure to lead which impacts their IQ and wellbeing.
- Pennsylvania ranks 7th in nation in greenhouse gas supply - A new study adds up how much companies are contributing to the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and groups them by state.
- Controversial solar project near Gettysburg loses in court again - The ruling said the project in Mount Joy Township did not meet local zoning standards. It could impact future solar court cases in Pennsylvania.
- New Pennsylvania task force to increase accessibility to flood insurance - Officials say climate change is speeding up the need for more people to get insured against flooding. Only 51,000 Pa. households are covered now.
- Lawsuit claims approvals to frack Ohio state lands violated law - Environmental and hunting groups claim an Ohio commission failed to consider impacts of fracking on the environment, users of the properties and other factors required by Ohio law.
- Pitt study identifies pollutants in streams that feed into Pittsburgh’s three rivers - It found acid mine runoff, sewage overflows and rare toxic metals associated with the production of coke, a key ingredient in steelmaking.