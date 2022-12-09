This week, we take an in-depth look at a first-of-its-kind wind energy project approved for construction in Lake Erie. We discuss why the biggest barrier to more wind projects on the Great Lakes is public opposition. Plus, residents in Dimock, a small town in northeastern Pennsylvania, will finally have clean drinking water after a fracking company pleaded no contest to polluting their private wells more than a decade ago.

