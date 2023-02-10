Thousands of residents were allowed to return to their homes after an evacuation order was lifted following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. We discuss what we know about air and water issues in the aftermath of the crash. We also have reactions to a government report that finds many conventional oil and gas drillers in Pennsylvania aren’t following regulations. Plus, lead from bullets is showing up in birds of prey that eat animals shot by hunters and farmers. We’ll hear about solutions to the problem.
We also have news about an intent to sue Shell over air quality violations at its new ethane cracker, and an order from USEPA to a scrap metal recycler to limit emissions.
